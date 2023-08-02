Watch CBS News
Preliminary NTSB report says pilot blacked out before crashing on Martha's Vineyard

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

MARTHA'S VINEYARD - A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said a pilot blacked out while trying to land on Martha's Vineyard last month before the plane crashed.

The NTSB said the passenger, the pilot's wife, reported he performed a "go around" move while approaching Martha's Vineyard Airport and then he blacked out. His wife was able to take control and the plane made a crash landing on a runway at the airport.

The pilot, 79-year-old Randolph Bonnist of Norwalk, Connecticut, was taken to the hospital where he later died. His wife wasn't injured.

It will likely take a year for the NTSB to finish their full report.

