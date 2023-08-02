Preliminary NTSB report says pilot blacked out before crashing on Martha's Vineyard

Preliminary report says pilot blacked out before crashing on Martha's Vineyard

Preliminary report says pilot blacked out before crashing on Martha's Vineyard

MARTHA'S VINEYARD - A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said a pilot blacked out while trying to land on Martha's Vineyard last month before the plane crashed.

The NTSB said the passenger, the pilot's wife, reported he performed a "go around" move while approaching Martha's Vineyard Airport and then he blacked out. His wife was able to take control and the plane made a crash landing on a runway at the airport.

The pilot, 79-year-old Randolph Bonnist of Norwalk, Connecticut, was taken to the hospital where he later died. His wife wasn't injured.

It will likely take a year for the NTSB to finish their full report.