Gun allegedly pulled during Marshfield bus stop fight, schools shelter in place

MARSHFIELD - Schools in Marshfield were forced to shelter in place on Wednesday morning after a gun was allegedly pulled during a bus stop brawl between two men. Police say one of those men was arrested and another was hospitalized with a bite wound.

Multiple agencies searched the Plain Street apartment complex, the woods, and dumpsters for the gun. Classes at Marshfield schools continued but no one could enter or leave the buildings.

"As soon as I heard the word gun I was panicked," one woman said.

That panic rippled through the apartment complex Wednesday morning, as Marshfield neighbors were leaving for work and parents helping their children off to school.

"I heard the guy screaming 'he's got a gun. He's got a gun! Who the expletive brings a gun to a bus stop!'" another woman said.

Investigators say 29-year-old Oscar Anderson allegedly started an altercation near the neighborhood's bus stop.

"I just saw two guys like wrestling," the woman said. "The other father, he was just trying to deescalate the situation. It could have been so much worse."

A witness saw a man chasing the suspect right next to her car. "I never saw a gun but the gentleman who went to the hospital had said 'help me please the man has a gun,'" a woman said.

Police arrested Anderson and the other man was taken to the hospital to be treated for a bite and injuries to his head. Investigators searched the area for a weapon for hours.

Oscar Anderson, who lives in the apartment complex, will be arraigned in court Thursday. He's facing charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and potentially more charges to follow.

Schools shelter in place

The incident occurred at about 8:15 a.m. Marshfield police advised all schools to "shelter in place' due to the altercation taking place nearby. Students and staff remained in their rooms, but teaching and learning was able to take place.

Marshfield schools said the order was in effect for approximately 25 minutes before the regular school day resumed.