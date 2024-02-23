Marshfield gymnast, Annie Spencer, lands second place at championship after years of hard work

MARSHIFIELD - One Marshfield gymnast has had a flair for flying through the air since she could walk.

"I started in gymnastics when I was about two-years-old," Annie Spencer said.

She was introduced to gymnastics through a mommy and me class when she was a toddler.

Annie practicing gymnastic on a bar as a kid.

Annie Spencer is now a junior at Marshfield High School. She says the sport just stuck with her.

"I dedicate a lot of my time to doing gymnastics. So it's very important to me, and I feel like it's a big part of my life," she explained.

"She's never satisfied. She will always go off and work on her own," Gymnastic Coach Richard Bertone said.

Those years of work helped set the stage for Annie to become a standout on her high school team by the time she was a sophomore.

"Annie has become more of a leader just by virtue of her scores and her work ethic in the gym. And everyone follows suit," Coach Bertone said.

"She's a super good role model. She always worked super hard. She doesn't need someone to tell her to do routine or if she messes up. Next practice she's in the gym working that skill to perfect it and she's super good at showing, this is how we should all work hard together," junior captain Olivia Audette said.

Annie Spencer is this week's BZ's MVP. CBS Boston

Annie became a captain this season after landing a first place finish on balance beam at last year's MIAA's State Individual Championship.

She competed in all four events at the championship, and lead the Lady Rams to back-to-back Patriot League crowns.

"It just means a lot to contribute to the team and just put up good scores to help us win," Annie smiled.

Annie with her gymnastic coach and teammates. CBS Boston

Her hard work and scores earned her a spot in the All Around State Individual Championships on Monday, where she came in second on the beam.