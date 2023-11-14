Combined desk and playpen a welcome addition for parents at Marlboro Library

MARLBORO - The Marlboro Public Library recently reopened after a two year, $26 million renovation and it's no longer a "quiet library."

"Libraries are not the shushing places they used to be. We have our quiet areas for folks that are studying but in general we don't necessarily discourage conversation or kids being kids," library director Sara Belisle told WBZ-TV.

She said the most impactful change is not the new roof or the electrical upgrades, it's actually the furniture.

"When I was working through this renovation, I knew that that piece of furniture would be a really excellent addition to the Marlboro community. We wanted to make sure that parents could come into the library and do what they needed to do while also having their child in a fun environment, safe environment," Belisle said.

The family workstation at the Marlboro Public Library. CBS Boston

She's referring to a family workstation, a custom wood desk with an attached playpen. There are built-in toys, a mirror for tummy time and a padded mat with plenty of cushion for when baby rolls.

"The response was really, really positive. Everybody was really excited about having that flexible space. There's a separate station on the side they can have their child in. Here in our children's room parents don't have to worry about needing to stay quiet," Belisle added.

Family workstations aren't just popular in libraries. Michigan-based TMC Furniture said its workstations are also being installed at colleges around the country.

Belisle said the custom designs are just one of the ways the library is supporting families in the community. The new space also includes a larger children's playroom, stroller parking, and a special area for snacks.

"It's to support the parents, support the kids, but also make sure that the library is a good place that people are going to want to stay. We want to be a place where people come and hang out, spend time, meet friends, meet neighbors, make new connections and I think this new library is really going to be able to foster that for the community," Belisle said.

Family workstations are made in Ann Arbor, Michigan and start at $3,400 each. Right now, the Marlboro Public Library has one workstation, but may add more in the future.