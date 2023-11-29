Watch CBS News
Woman and man dead in apparent murder-suicide on Rice Street in Marlboro

By Brandon Truitt

MARLBORO - An apparent murder-suicide is under investigation at a home in Marlboro.

It happened Wednesday morning shortly after 10 a.m. at a home on Rice Street. The Middlesex County District Attorney said police found two women and a child outside, who said their female roommate was shot inside. When police got inside the home, the DA said they found 28-year-old woman Kethlen DaRocha and 29-year-old Marlon Costa dead from gunshot wounds.

The DA said the two had been dating and on Tuesday, Costa threatened DaRocha at his home. Wednesday morning, DaRocha allegedly returned to her home in Marlboro, where Costa then forced his way in through a window. The DA said Costa then threatened DaRocha before shooting her. He then turned the gun on himself.

The DA said the investigation is ongoing.

