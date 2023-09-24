Isaac Rivera escapes Marlboro custody, police say is considered dangerous

MARLBORO – Police are searching for Isaac Rivera, a 24-year-old domestic violence suspect who escaped police custody while undergoing a medical procedure at UMass Marlboro Hospital.

Rivera is facing charges of domestic assault and battery, strangulation, assault and battery on a police officer, and illegal possession of a firearm.

Police said he is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Isaac Rivera. Marlboro Police

He escaped police custody around 10 p.m. Saturday night and was last seen leaving the area in a hospital gown and yellow socks.

Rivera, a Hispanic man described as 5'7" tall with a thin build, has black hair, brown eyes and a goatee. Police said he has a large tattoo on his right forearm that says "Jackie."

According to police, Rivera has ties to Ashland, Natick, Lowell and Milford.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marlboro Police Department at (508) 485-1212.