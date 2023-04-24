Watch CBS News
Markey, Pressley reintroduce bill to create fare-free transportation nationwide

By WBZ-News Staff

CBS Boston

BOSTON – A pair of lawmakers from Massachusetts are making a push to make more rides free for MBTA passengers.

On Monday, Sen. Ed Markey and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley announced they're reintroducing a bill that would create fare-free public transportation not only in Massachusetts, but across the country.

Boston has had three fare-free bus routes for more than a year now and the program has shown great success.

Both Markey and Pressley say free fares lead to better access to jobs, education and health care, especially in minority and low-income communities

In Boston the 23, 28 and 28 bus routes that run through Mattapan, Roxbury, Dorchester and Jamaica Plain will remain free through March 2024.

WBZ-News Staff
April 24, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

