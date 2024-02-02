Market Basket workers stop accused wallet thief in struggle at New Hampshire store

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Employees at a Market Basket in Manchester, New Hampshire stopped a man who tried to take off after allegedly stealing a shopper's wallet.

Police said 42-year-old Robert Desmond walked by a woman's shopping cart and took her wallet out of her purse. Desmond allegedly got away when the woman and another shopper tried to stop him but he was quickly detained by several Market Basket workers.

Robert Desmond Manchester Police Department

Police said the employees held Desmond down until officers arrived. During the struggle, Desmond allegedly bit one of the workers in the hand, causing a minor injury.

Desmond was arrested and charged with robbery, simple assault and possession of a controlled drug.