Mark Wahlberg drops into South Boston restaurant to talk tequila
BOSTON - People who stopped for a quick meal at Loco Taqueria and Oyster Bar in South Boston on Saturday afternoon got a little surprise.
Mark Wahlberg dropped into the South Boston restaurant to promote Flecha Azul Tequila, in which he became a primary investor in 2022. He took selfies with fans and greeted kitchen staff.
The visit was completely unplanned and visitors said they were happily surprised.
