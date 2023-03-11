Mark Wahlberg drops into South Boston restaurant to talk tequila

BOSTON - People who stopped for a quick meal at Loco Taqueria and Oyster Bar in South Boston on Saturday afternoon got a little surprise.

Mark Wahlberg dropped into the South Boston restaurant to promote Flecha Azul Tequila, in which he became a primary investor in 2022. He took selfies with fans and greeted kitchen staff.

Mark Wahlberg took selfies with fans in South Boston on Saturday. Loco Taqueria and Oyster Bar

The visit was completely unplanned and visitors said they were happily surprised.