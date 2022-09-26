Mark Andrews bonds with young Patriots fan over Type 1 diabetes

BOSTON -- There weren't many fans at Gillette Stadium on Sunday who were wearing a Patriots hat and a No. 89 Ravens jersey, but one young fan had a very good reason to sport the mixed outfit for the Patriots' home opener.

That fan was also holding up a "T1D" sign, which caught the attention of Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews, who's lived with Type 1 diabetes since he was 9 years old. Andrews made sure to pay a visit to the fan after the Ravens beat the Patriots, and the exchange was caught on camera.

"Keep on fighting, all right? You can do it," Andrews told the fan. "You're not alone, man. There are a lot of people that live with Type 1 just like you, all right? Keep fighting."

Andrews caught two touchdowns in the Ravens' 37-26 win, but it was that connection after the game which may have been his best of the day.