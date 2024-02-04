Marilyn Manson completes community service after blowing nose on videographer in New Hampshire
BOSTON - Shock rocker Marilyn Manson has finished his court-ordered community service concerning an incident at a New Hampshire concert.
Manson, whose legal name is Brian Warner, pleaded no contest last year after blowing his nose on a videographer at a 2019 show in Gilford
Manson spent 20 hours at an organization that provides meeting space for Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon in California.
Manson was charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault in connection with his encounter with a videographer at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford.
Manson pleaded no contest to the nose-blowing charge in a plea agreement with prosecutors. Prosecutors dismissed the second charge, which alleged he spit on the videographer.
In addition to the community service, Manson was fined about $1,400 with $200 suspended.
