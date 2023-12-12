Watch CBS News
Mariah Carey visits North End restaurant, meets fans after Boston Christmas concert

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Mariah Carey brought some seasonal cheer to the streets of Boston Monday night.

The self-proclaimed "Queen of Christmas" was spotted outside Strega in the North End after performing her holiday concert at the TD Garden.

The multi Grammy Award-winning artist dined at the restaurant and then signed autographs for fans who were waiting for her on the street.

Carey is a consistent chart-topper every holiday season thanks to the enduring success of her 1994 hit "All I Want for Christmas is You." She also authored a fairy tale children's book last year called "The Christmas Princess."

mariah-carey-strega.jpg
Mariah Carey with Strega owner Nick Varano. Strega North End

Other acts coming to the Garden this month include Andrea Bocelli's rescheduled concert date, Travis Scott, the Harlem globetrotters and a WWE Live Holiday Tour. 

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on December 12, 2023 / 3:24 PM EST

