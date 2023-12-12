Mariah Carey visits North End restaurant, meets fans after Boston Christmas concert
BOSTON - Mariah Carey brought some seasonal cheer to the streets of Boston Monday night.
The self-proclaimed "Queen of Christmas" was spotted outside Strega in the North End after performing her holiday concert at the TD Garden.
The multi Grammy Award-winning artist dined at the restaurant and then signed autographs for fans who were waiting for her on the street.
Carey is a consistent chart-topper every holiday season thanks to the enduring success of her 1994 hit "All I Want for Christmas is You." She also authored a fairy tale children's book last year called "The Christmas Princess."
Other acts coming to the Garden this month include Andrea Bocelli's rescheduled concert date, Travis Scott, the Harlem globetrotters and a WWE Live Holiday Tour.
