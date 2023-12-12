Mariah Carey visits North End restaurant, meets fans after Boston Christmas concert

BOSTON - Mariah Carey brought some seasonal cheer to the streets of Boston Monday night.

The self-proclaimed "Queen of Christmas" was spotted outside Strega in the North End after performing her holiday concert at the TD Garden.

The multi Grammy Award-winning artist dined at the restaurant and then signed autographs for fans who were waiting for her on the street.

Carey is a consistent chart-topper every holiday season thanks to the enduring success of her 1994 hit "All I Want for Christmas is You." She also authored a fairy tale children's book last year called "The Christmas Princess."

Mariah Carey with Strega owner Nick Varano. Strega North End

Other acts coming to the Garden this month include Andrea Bocelli's rescheduled concert date, Travis Scott, the Harlem globetrotters and a WWE Live Holiday Tour.