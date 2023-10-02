Mariah Carey bringing Christmas tour to Boston this holiday season

Mariah Carey reads excerpt from new book Mariah Carey reads excerpt from new fairytale book, "The Christmas Princess" 01:19

BOSTON - Mariah Carey is bringing her bountiful Christmas spirit to Boston this year. The singer announced she will be playing the TD Garden as part of her holiday tour to close out 2023.

The 13-city "Merry Christmas One And All" tour is scheduled to stop in Boston on December 11. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Carey's 1994 smash hit "All I Want for Christmas is You" continues to top the charts every year around the holidays.

Yes, the actual defrosting has begun! 🧊 Announcing the MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL Tour!🎄❤️ On sale 10/6 pic.twitter.com/DVuQd9ADkk — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2023

A board did reject Carey's petition to trademark the name "Queen of Christmas," but that hasn't stopped her from embracing the season. Carey released a festive fairy tale children's book just last year called "The Christmas Princess," about a little girl named Mariah who survives bullies through music.