Maria Menounos reveals pancreatic cancer scare

TV personality and Medford native Maria Menounos is opening up about another health scare, telling People magazine that she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer earlier this year.

The 44-year-old, who is expecting a baby via surrogate this summer, said she was diagnosed with Stage 2 pancreatic cancer in January. She told the magazine she had successful surgery to remove a 3.9-cm tumor, and said early detection was key.

"I need people to know there are places they can go to catch things early," Menounos told People. "You can't let fear get in the way. I had that moment where I thought I was a goner—but I'm okay because I caught this early enough."

Back in 2017, Menounos shared that she underwent seven hours of surgery to remove a golf-ball size benign tumor in her brain. That ordeal happened while Menounos' late mother was battling stage 4 brain cancer.

Menounos is a former Miss Massachusetts winner and Emerson College graduate.