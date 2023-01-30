Marcus Smart unveils new "Wicked Smarts" cereal

BOSTON -- Marcus Smart wakes up every morning ready to run through a wall for the Boston Celtics. That's just how he's built.

But maybe it has something to do with his breakfast. And now, Celtics fans can have a little bit of Marcus Smart with them each and every morning.

On Monday, Smart unveiled his brand new cereal -- aptly named "Wicked Smarts" -- in front of a packed house at Boston Collegiate Charter School in Dorchester. Smart is, after all, an adopted son of Boston, one that has bled green for the Celtics for the last nine years.

"Oh yeah," Smart said proudly when WBZ-TV's Dan Roche told him that he's a Bostonian now.

"The name is perfect -- you got the R, the 'Wicked,'" Smart said of his new cereal. "I got a good Boston accent now. I take walks down to 'Hahvahd.' I drive my 'cah.'"

Fans will soon be able to talk about Smaht's new cereal around the watah bubbla. The fruity, marshmallow concoction was a big hit among the students at Monday's special event, and Smart gave away plenty of boxes -- and signed them -- after some fun and games.

Maybe it was the product of downing some "Wicked Smarts," but the kids were pretty amped to see Marcus on Monday.

"It's different to hear in the Garden, and then hear it from a bunch of kids on a sugar rush. It was awesome," Smart said of his reception. "Being able to come here and see these kids, see the way they respond and react, their enthusiasm to see me – it's awesome."

Celtics star Marcus Smart @smart_MS3 at the Boston Collegiate Charter School in Dorchester unveiling his new “Wicked Smarts” cereal to 5th and 6th graders!



It’s in partnership with PLB Sports & Entertainment and proceeds go to @YGC_Foundation



Here’s the unveiling…@wbz pic.twitter.com/NREQXfrWuX — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) January 30, 2023

The box features an animated version of Smart, and is as loud and busy as you'd expect for something that graces Smart's name. That should come as no surprise, since Smart is the one who designed it.

"Let's make the box as electrifying as my hair," Smart said of the process. "The box is definitely me. It's definitely Boston."

The back includes some Marcus Smart trivia, and invites fans to participate in a "Scream Challenge" to win some Marcus Smart signed merch. All in all, it sounds like exactly what you'd expect from a cereal from Smart.

What makes Smart so proud of the cereal, though, is that a portion of the sales will benefit his foundation, The Young Game Changer Foundation.

"As an athlete, it's a dream to have your face on a cereal box. Having one that benefits my foundation that I had input in designing surpasses that dream," he said.

"Wicked Smarts" will be sold locally around Boston at Shaw's/Star Markets, Market Basket, Stop & Shop and online.