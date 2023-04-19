Marcus Jones gives aspiring musicians in Mattapan a once-in-a-lifetime experience

MATTAPAN -- A "Greater Boston" starts with our kids and empowering them to pursue their dreams. Aspiring musicians got an exclusive opportunity to do just that in Mattapan on Tuesday night, with some help from Marcus Jones of the New England Patriots.

Teens got a chance to learn from some of the best in the business, collaborating and chatting with people in the music industry at the Mattapan Teen Center on Tuesday. Jones, who is an ambassador for the "Covered by Music" program, was joined by Grammy nominated producer and songwriter Keithen Foster and fellow producer Leo The Kind, giving the young adults a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The trio shared plenty of insight into the music industry, and the teens also participated in a hands-on music sessions.

Jones, who was an All-Pro for the Patriots as a rookie last season, is also a gifted musician. He goes by "Elliott.J." and recently released a new single titled "Make It Right."

He was happy to help aspiring musicians start to fulfill their own dreams on Tuesday.

"Every song that comes out, whether it's Michael Jackson back in the day, it always brings people together. When you have music like that, it changes people's lives forever," said Jones.

Jones says that he is hopeful that they can bring workshops like Tuesday's to even more communities.

"Just seeing the smile on their faces, it's great," he said.