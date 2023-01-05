Marcus Jones, Jonnu Smith return to practice for Patriots

BOSTON -- The Patriots got one player back from concussion protocol on Wednesday. A day later, they got two more.

Both Marcus Jones and Jonnu Smith were on the practice field during the portion of the session open to the media on Thursday. Their return came a day after DeVante Parker returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time in weeks.

All three players suffered concussions -- Parker against the Cardinals in Week 14, Jones and Smith against the Bengals in Week 16 -- and their presence back on the field shows that they've progressed through the stages of the NFL's concussion protocol.

Good news: CB Marcus Jones and TE Jonnu Smith are back at #Patriots practice on Thursday.



Only player missing from 53-man roster is DT Davon Godchaux. Godchaux wasn’t on the injury report on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/8hnT3dC6uZ — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) January 5, 2023

Parker was a limited participant on Wednesday, while Jones and Smith were both non-participants. Their participation level for Thursday will be released later in the day.

Jones has been immense for the team in the latter half of his rookie season, proving himself as an excellent punt returner while also playing some solid defense against some top-flight NFL receivers. Smith has 27 receptions for 245 yards this year.

The Patriots are scheduled to play the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday, with a chance to win and get into the playoffs. Though the Bills are obviously dealing with the unique circumstances surrounding the status of Damar Hamlin, the game is expected to be played.