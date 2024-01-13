Marchand scores twice, passing 900 career points, as Boston beats St. Louis 4-3 in OT

By WARREN MAYES Associated Press

ST. LOUIS - Charlie McAvoy scored his second goal in overtime and Brad Marchand added two goals Saturday night, leading the Boston Bruins to a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues.

The game-winning goal came 1:10 into overtime.

Marchand scored in the first period and had a power-play goal in the third. He now had 901 points in his 15-year NHL career. He is the fifth player in Bruins history to pass the milestone.

Jeremy Swayman recorded 20 saves in regulation. Earlier Saturday, the NHL announced Swayman was chosen as part of the All-Star Game Fan Vote, where fans got to vote for their favorite players online and through social media.

Jordan Binnington, who had won his previous three starts, saved 31 shots in regulation.

David Pastrnak had two assists, giving him 34. James van Riemsdyk also recorded two assists, giving him 20.

Oskar Sundqvist, Jake Neighbours and Kevin Hayes scored for the Blues.

St. Louis scored its second power-play when Sundqvist tipped in the puck at 14:47 for a 3-3 tie.

The Blues power play is 9 for 37 (24.3%) since Drew Bannister's first game as interim head coach on Dec. 14. Before Bannister took over, the Blues' power play was 7 for 83 (8.4%), which ranked 31st in the NHL.

Marchand's power-play goal came on a two-man advantage at 7:43 from the right faceoff circle.

A power-play goal by Neighbours tied it 2-2 at 10:57, his first goal in seven games.

McAvoy put the Bruins ahead 2-1 at 6:26 when he snapped in a wrist shot from the slot.

Boston gained a 1-0 lead when Marchand scored at 5:02 for his 18th goal. After two saves by Binnington, Marchand got the loose puck and flipped in the rebound.

The Blues tied it 65 seconds later when Hayes one-timed the puck in from the slot.

A second goal by Hayes at 9:58 was disallowed on a challenge by Boston. Hayes was ruled to be offside.

