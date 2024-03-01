March starts off warm in Massachusetts, but don't put away winter gear just yet

BOSTON - Happy Friday AND Happy March! Today's blog will cover a couple different topics ... the timing and forecast for the weekend rain AND a look ahead to March.

Let's start with the weekend forecast.

There is good news and bad news.

The good first:

Weekend forecast for Massachusetts

Temperatures will be warmer than average this weekend. Highs on Saturday will top out between 45-50 degrees.

Sunday will be a tad milder, especially away from the coastline where there is a better chance of seeing a little bit of sunshine.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Now to the bad news: Rainfall is in the forecast on Saturday.

The morning should stay mainly dry. Expect the rain to arrive from west to east between 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Later the farther east you live.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

It will then rain steadily for the rest of the day, tapering off after midnight.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Sunday will be mainly dry, but it will be tough to dislodge the clouds, especially in eastern Mass.

Next week will remain very unsettled. There is a chance of some rainfall just about every day and sunshine will be hard to come by. Welcome to March!

Speaking of which ...

What to expect from the weather in March

March is a happenin' month with lots going on.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

-Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 10

-The Vernal Equinox (start of astronomical spring) arrives on Tuesday, March 19.

-Our first 7 p.m. sunset comes on March 23!

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Of course, as any New Englander knows, March can also be quite cold and stormy at times.

It has been several years since Boston recorded any significant snowfall in March, but just six years ago, there was nearly two feet in the city! It can happen!

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

At the moment, there is no snow in the immediate forecast. In fact, the next 1-2 weeks will almost certainly average out to be milder than normal.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for the month is also warmer than average in the northeast.

Not ready to declare winter over yet

BUT ... and I cannot make the word big enough ... I am not ready to call for an end to winter on March 1. Even in a warm pattern, things can happen. First time period to watch - later next week.

While odds favor another rain event, if things set up just right, there could be some wintry precipitation somewhere in southern New England.

And, I also submit to the jury, March 31-April 1, 1997.

The final week of that month was quite mild, with highs in the 50s and 60s. That didn't prevent more than 2 feet of snow falling in Boston though.

So, while you will undoubtedly start to notice some "spring things" popping up here and there, let's keep the winter gear on standby for now.