Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer promoted to Double-A

BOSTON -- Marcelo Mayer is moving up in the Red Sox system. Boston's top prospect is being promoted to Double-A Portland and will join the Sea Dogs roster this week, according to multiple reports.

The Boston Globe was first to break the news, while also noting that the 20-year-old Mayer is the youngest Red Sox draft pick to reach the Double-A level since 2009. Boston drafted Mayer with the fourth overall selection in the 2021 draft.

It's impressive for a 20-year-old to hit the Double-A level, and Mayer has certainly earned the promotion after a hot start to the season for High-A Greenville. The shortstop hit .291 with seven home runs, 11 doubles and 33 RBI over 34 games for Greenville, and earned South Atlantic Player of the Week honors in early May after hitting nine extra-base hits over a six-game stretch.

Mayer is expected to make his Double-A debut Tuesday night when the Sea Dogs take on the Somerset Patriots in New Jersey. He should remain with Portland for the rest of the season, which could put him on track to make it to the majors in the next year or so.