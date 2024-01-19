Marblehead "Wolfpack" says plunging into frigid Atlantic Ocean improves health

MARBLEHEAD - They call themselves the "Wolfpack." They are a growing group of fearless swimmers who brave a plunge into the frigid Atlantic twice a week in Marblehead. They graciously invited WBZ along for a dip.

"Anytime you do something together with people you trust that is truly a powerful moment," said KyAnn Anderson-McKernan, one of the leaders of the Wolfpack.

Anderson-McKernan and her husband started the Wolfpack during the pandemic to combat the mental health drain. Since then, more people have continued to show up with crowds reaching anywhere from 30 to 70 people. The group meets every Wednesday and Friday at 8 a.m. at Devereux Beach.

"This is how I will start my workday, and I will sit at my desk and kind of shiver for a little while," said Roger Ennis. "Every night I think, 'Why am I going to do this? I am going to skip out.' Then I do it, and it's remarkable."

"Wolfpack" at Devereux Beach in Marblehead CBS Boston

"I find it very helpful to chat with one of my fellow Wolfpackers because it takes your mind off of it," said Tim Sullivan. "It's something you do quite slowly letting by your body get used to it as you get in there."

Some pack members say they do it for the dopamine rush that comes when they get out, while others say they get health benefits from the ritual. This may be decreased inflammation or increased circulation.

"I am a two-time breast cancer survivor, and my husband has chronic back issues, so we experience a lot of benefits after doing our workouts. We want to share that with other people," said Anderson-McKernan. "We don't tell anyone what to do, but we recommend not just diving in because your body needs to acclimate. Two minutes is all you need for 55 degrees or less."

"For me, the biggest benefit is mental health, particularly in these darker shorter days," said Sullivan. "It really is a peaceful walk into the water."

To be initiated into the Wolfpack you must take the dip three times. Members say by the third time people jump in they get hooked, and the dip gets easier. Wolfpack beanies are handed out to the first 40 new members every year.