Marblehead harbormaster rescues dog who swam too far from shore

Marblehead harbormaster rescues dog who swam out too far

MARBLEHEAD - A walk on the beach in Marblehead ended in a rescue mission.

Cleo, a Bernese mountain dog, was out for a walk with her owner when her collar broke, and the dog headed out for the water. She swam into the 40-degree water and then couldn't get back to shore.

After about 20 minutes, the dog's owner called 911, and Marblehead Harbormaster Mark Souza responded.

"It got to the point where the dog kept swimming out deeper and deeper and deeper," Souza said.

Cleo was about 300 yards from shore and swimming against strong tides. Souza and Deputy Craig Smith went out in his boat and rescued Cleo

"We came up alongside. He was a little afraid to see us when we came up in the boat. He tried to swim away a little bit, but we got it situated so he could get right alongside," Souza said. "He was pretty happy."

Souza, who is a dog owner himself, said they reached Cleo just in time. He could tell she was getting a little tired.

Cleo has been checked out by the vet and is just fine.