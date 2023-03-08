Study of marathoners shows running not linked to knee or hip arthritis

BOSTON - There is some good news for all the runners out there. You don't have to stop running to spare your knees.

It's a widely held belief that running puts wear and tear on the legs, leading to arthritis down the road.

But a new study from the University of California, San Francisco looked at more than 3,800 marathoners and found running itself was not linked to the development of knee or hip arthritis.

They found that runners and non-runners share the same risk factors for arthritis such as getting older, having a family history, previous knee or hip injuries or previous surgeries, and a higher BMI, in other words being overweight.

And while running can make matters worse for people who already have arthritis in their knees and hips, prevention of arthritis is not a reason to stop pounding the pavement.