Mansfield woman dies in crash on Route 495 in Foxboro

Mansfield woman killed in crash on Route 495 in Foxboro

FOXBORO - A 24-year-old Mansfield woman was killed in a rollover crash on Route 495 south in Foxboro on Tuesday.

State Police said she was in a Ford Escape that collided with a Hyundai Tucson driven by a 30-year-old man from Easton. The crash happened at about 5:15 p.m.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The Mansfield woman later died.

After the crash, one of the vehicles caught on fire. MassDOT conducted an inspection of an overpass near the fire.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.