Massachusetts school investigating after report of racial slur at basketball game

Mansfield school investigating after report of racial slur at basketball game

MANSFIELD - An investigation is underway after the Mansfield Superintendent of Schools said someone may have shouted a racial slur at a high school basketball game.

It happened Thursday as Mansfield High School was hosting a basketball game against Sharon High School. Superintendent Teresa Murphy said the slur was caught on video and it sounded like it came from the stands.

In a letter to Mansfield families, Murphy said in part, "We want all students to feel a sense of belonging and believe there is no place for hateful language in our school or school community."