Watch CBS News
Local News

Massachusetts school investigating after report of racial slur at basketball game

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Mansfield school investigating after report of racial slur at basketball game
Mansfield school investigating after report of racial slur at basketball game 00:30

MANSFIELD - An investigation is underway after the Mansfield Superintendent of Schools said someone may have shouted a racial slur at a high school basketball game.

It happened Thursday as Mansfield High School was hosting a basketball game against Sharon High School. Superintendent Teresa Murphy said the slur was caught on video and it sounded like it came from the stands.

In a letter to Mansfield families, Murphy said in part, "We want all students to feel a sense of belonging and believe there is no place for hateful language in our school or school community."

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on February 10, 2024 / 11:37 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.