Mansfield distributes bottled water after E. coli found in town supply

MANSFIELD - Car by car, and case by case, it was a well-oiled machine in Mansfield Monday night. That machine was made up of dozens of town employees working overtime to distribute free, safe, clean bottled water.

"We really appreciate the organization here. I'm so impressed. The lines are smooth, and everything is well-organized," a Mansfield mother said.

It's a streamlined solution to an unfortunate issue: E. coli in Mansfield's drinking water. It was found in a water samples midweek; confirmed with repeat samples, and neighbors were notified over the weekend.

That bacteria can make people sick, so all water consumed must be bottled or boiled first.

"As far as like brushing your teeth and washing fruits and vegetables and things you kind of take for granted day to day, just having to take a moment and say oh I need to use bottled water to do this," another neighbor said.

"You start to think back to how you use water. Ice and whatever you may have cooked. Go back and throw those items away," a Mansfield parent added.

More than 1300 neighbors came to pick up cases Monday. Water distribution will continue Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Chlorine has been increased at the treatment plants and town leaders hope the issue is resolved by Friday.