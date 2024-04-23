Watch CBS News
Manchester, NH, police officer faces domestic violence charges

MANCHESTER, N.H. - A police officer in Manchester, New Hampshire, is facing multiple counts of domestic violence.

Michael MacNeilly, 28, a Manchester police officer faces multiple misdemeanor charges, including six counts of simple assault, one count of obstructing the report of a crime and one count of criminal mischief. The Investigative Services Bureau of the New Hampshire State Police investigated at the request of the Manchester Police Department, who received the original complaint.

MacNeilly turned himself in to State Police on Tuesday. He was released on personal recognizance bail. Police did not release further details about the alleged incident.

First published on April 23, 2024 / 7:59 PM EDT

