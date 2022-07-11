Manchester NH man accused of running over 3 women while trying to leave fight scene

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire -- Police in New Hampshire said a man was trying to leave the scene of a fight when he hit three people with a car, sending them to the hospital with serious injuries.

Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Manchester Police responded to Dubuque Street for a fight.

When an officer arrived, he saw a group of about 20 people. Then a man, later identified as 24-year-old David Hamilton, of Manchester, got in a car and tried to pull away, accelerating toward a group of women while doing so.

Hamilton allegedly hit the woman and a parked car. Police said he continued to run them over and then drove off even after being told to stop multiple times. He crashed the car into a home on Wayne Street and ran away before being arrested. A small dog was also in the car.

The three women were taken to Elliot Hospital with serious injuries.

Hamilton was charged with three counts of second-degree assault, three counts of conduct after an accident - felony, two counts of conduct after an accident - misdemeanor, disobeying a police officer, and cruelty to animals.

He will be arraigned Monday.