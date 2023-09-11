Manchester, NH charter school bus service suspended because of workforce problems

MANCHESTER N.H. - School bus service has been suspended to all charter schools in Manchester, New Hampshire after a video showed bus overcrowding on Friday.

The video prompted safety concerns from parents as the bus appeared so crowded that some kids were sitting in the aisles.

A message from the superintendent of schools says the bus routes are service by two companies, STA and MTA, and that STA does not have enough drivers to cover their routes.

Because of the workforce shortage, the district decided to suspend service to charter schools to ease some of the workload.

Superintendent Jennifer Chmiel Gillis said that the schools are working quickly to find a solution to cover the charter school routes and that several schools will experience delays until STA can hire more drivers.

The schools include: Memorial, West, Parkside, Southside, Parker-Varney, Jewett, Beech Street, Northwest, McDonough, Bakersville and Highland.