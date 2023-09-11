Watch CBS News
Local News

Manchester, NH charter school bus service suspended because of workforce problems

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Buses to Manchester NH charter schools suspended after overcrowding video
Buses to Manchester NH charter schools suspended after overcrowding video 00:35

MANCHESTER N.H. - School bus service has been suspended to all charter schools in Manchester, New Hampshire after a video showed bus overcrowding on Friday.

The video prompted safety concerns from parents as the bus appeared so crowded that some kids were sitting in the aisles. 

A message from the superintendent of schools says the bus routes are service by two companies, STA and MTA, and that STA does not have enough drivers to cover their routes. 

Because of the workforce shortage, the district decided to suspend service to charter schools to ease some of the workload. 

Superintendent Jennifer Chmiel Gillis said that the schools are working quickly to find a solution to cover the charter school routes and that several schools will experience delays until STA can hire more drivers. 

The schools include: Memorial, West, Parkside, Southside, Parker-Varney, Jewett, Beech Street, Northwest, McDonough, Bakersville and Highland.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 11, 2023 / 7:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.