"Suspicious" death under investigation in New Hampshire after man found at apartment

"Suspicious" death under investigation in N.H. after man found at apartment

MANCHESTER, N.H. - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead at an apartment in Manchester, New Hampshire and the attorney general is calling the death suspicious.

Police were called to the apartment on Chestnut Street at around 5 a.m. Sunday where the man was found with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man's identity isn't being released.

Police said there is not threat to the public at this time.