Watch CBS News
Local News

Domestic violence suspect killed by police during standoff in Manchester, NH Rite Aid parking lot

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Police shot and killed a man early Sunday morning during a standoff in the parking lot of a New Hampshire Rite Aid.

Around 12:30 a.m., police received a 911 call for a domestic assault in the parking lot of Rite Aid on Mammoth Road in Manchester.

Officers found an injured woman walking away from a Toyota RAV4. An armed man was still in the vehicle and refused to get out, police said.

A standoff ensued, and just after 2 a.m., police shot and killed 33-year-old Adnan Husejnovic of Manchester.

No one else was hurt during the incident.  

Attorney General John Formella said initial investigation shows four Manchester police officers fired their guns during the incident. Two New Hampshire State Police troopers also discharged their weapons.

The first responding officers were wearing body cameras. Formella said investigators will review whether the cameras, along with cruiser cameras, recorded the incident. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 19, 2022 / 9:04 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.