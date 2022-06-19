Domestic violence suspect killed by police during standoff in Manchester, NH Rite Aid parking lot

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Police shot and killed a man early Sunday morning during a standoff in the parking lot of a New Hampshire Rite Aid.

Around 12:30 a.m., police received a 911 call for a domestic assault in the parking lot of Rite Aid on Mammoth Road in Manchester.

Officers found an injured woman walking away from a Toyota RAV4. An armed man was still in the vehicle and refused to get out, police said.

A standoff ensued, and just after 2 a.m., police shot and killed 33-year-old Adnan Husejnovic of Manchester.

No one else was hurt during the incident.

Attorney General John Formella said initial investigation shows four Manchester police officers fired their guns during the incident. Two New Hampshire State Police troopers also discharged their weapons.

The first responding officers were wearing body cameras. Formella said investigators will review whether the cameras, along with cruiser cameras, recorded the incident.