Bryon Bloomfield charged in box cutter attack that injured 3 in Manchester, New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. - A man is facing assault charges after police said three people were attacked with a box cutter in Manchester, New Hampshire.

It happened shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Capital Auto Auction. Police said the victims and another man, identified as 25-year-old Bryon Bloomfield, got into an argument over belongings and it became physical. During the fight, Bloomfield allegedly cut the three other people with a box cutter.

Police said Bryon Bloomfield attacked three people with a box cutter in Manchester, New Hampshire. Manchester Police Department

The three victims were taken to the hospital and are all expected to be OK. Bloomfield was arrested and charged with three counts of first degree assault.

