NH police say 'highly organized group' stole $17,000 in Apple Watches from Best Buy

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Police in New Hampshire are looking for three people they believe are part of a "highly organized group" that stole $17,000 worth of Apple Watches from a Best Buy store.

About 50 Apple watches were stolen last month from the Best Buy on South Willow Street in Manchester.

Three suspects who allegedly stole 50 Apple watches from Best Buy in Manchester, N.H. Manchester Police

Police said the suspects were able to get away with the watches in a plastic bag as they left the store.

According to Manchester police, similar incidents have happened at other Best Buy locations in New Hampshire. Police said they are looking to see if the crimes are connected.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Manchester police.