Manatee spotted in Quonochontaug Pond in Rhode Island

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. - State officials in Rhode Island are keeping an eye on a manatee that was spotted in a pond on Monday.

The manatee was seen in Quonochontaug Pond in Charlestown. The pond connects to the Atlantic Ocean.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) said they've been in contact with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Mystic Aquarium and they're monitoring the animal.

Sightings can be reported to the Mystic Aquarium Animal Rescue Hotline at 860-572-5955 x107.

The DEM said manatees typically live in waters off of Florida and the Gulf Coast in the winter but travel further north in the summer. Manatees have occasionally been seen in New England and the last time was back in 2016 off the coast of Cape Cod.

Manatees are protected by the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act. The DEM is asking boaters and swimmers to keep a distance if they see the manatee and exercise caution.