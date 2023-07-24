Man wounded in shooting on Basin Street in Concord, New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. - One person was wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Concord, New Hampshire.

It happened on Basin Street at around 2:30 p.m. A 33-year-old man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital. He's expected to be OK.

Police said all of the people have been identified and there is no ongoing threat to the public.