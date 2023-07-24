Watch CBS News
Local News

Man wounded in shooting on Basin Street in Concord, New Hampshire

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Man wounded in shooting on Basin Street in Concord, New Hampshire
Man wounded in shooting on Basin Street in Concord, New Hampshire 00:21

CONCORD, N.H. - One person was wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Concord, New Hampshire.

It happened on Basin Street at around 2:30 p.m. A 33-year-old man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital. He's expected to be OK.

Police said all of the people have been identified and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 23, 2023 / 8:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.