Watch CBS News
Local News

Man, woman found dead in Kingston

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

KINGSTON -- A man and a woman were found dead in Kingston, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz confirmed to WBZ-TV. 

Police responded to Elm Street late Sunday morning after a family member reported two people dead at a home there. 

The 45-year-old man was found outside and the 45-year-old woman was found inside, the D.A. said. They both had apparent gunshot wounds.  

No other information is available at this time. 

The D.A. said there is no threat to the public. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 9, 2022 / 2:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.