Man, woman found dead in Kingston

KINGSTON -- A man and a woman were found dead in Kingston, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz confirmed to WBZ-TV.

Police responded to Elm Street late Sunday morning after a family member reported two people dead at a home there.

The 45-year-old man was found outside and the 45-year-old woman was found inside, the D.A. said. They both had apparent gunshot wounds.

No other information is available at this time.

The D.A. said there is no threat to the public.