Man struck and killed by bus at Logan Airport

BOSTON - A man was struck and killed by a bus at Logan Airport on Monday. It happened on the Terminal B Lower Roadway at about 5 p.m.

The man was struck by a coach bus operated by Dartmouth Transportation Company of Concord, NH. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passengers were quickly rushed off the bus and their luggage was moved to another part of the airport.

All bus service is canceled for the rest of the night at Terminal B and people are being diverted to other areas for rides.

In a statement, Dartmouth Coach said, "Our deepest sympathies are with everyone impacted by this evening's incident at Logan Airport. We're working in conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police and Massport to gather further information."