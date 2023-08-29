Man stabbed, robbed on Weston rail trail

WESTON - A man who was stabbed on the rail trail in Weston is expected to recover after he was helped by two good Samaritans.

Press Release: Reported Stabbing/Robbery Date Issued: 08/29/2023 Point of Contact: Chief Denis Linehan 781-786-6200;... Posted by Weston Police Department - MA on Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Weston Police said hey responded to the rail trail behind the buildings on Boston Post Road at 12:30 Tueday afternoon. They found a 30-year-old man walking along the rail trail when two men approached him and robbed him. The victim then noticed he had been stabbed in the abdomen. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The victim was found by two Samaritans who called for help.

Police are investigating the incident and asks that anyone with information call the Weston Police Department.