Man stabbed during fight at Ashmont MBTA station

ASHMONT — A man was stabbed during a fight at the Ashmont MBTA station Sunday morning.

At around 6 a.m., a fight broke out between two men in the station. During the altercation, one of the men was stabbed in the shoulder.

The injured man sustained a non-life-threatening stab wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Transit Police officers located the man responsible for the stabbing as he was leaving the station and took him into custody.

He has been accused of Assault and Battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation by Transit Police.