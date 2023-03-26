Man stabbed at Jackson Square MBTA station

JAMAICA PLAIN — Transit Police are investigating a stabbing that happened at the Jackson Square MBTA station on Saturday night.

The stabbing occurred around 9 p.m. at the Orange Line station, leaving a man suffering from a puncture wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound.

Following the incident, officers reported to a nearby apartment which Boston Police say is related to the stabbing.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.