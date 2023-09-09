Man shot and killed by police in Hancock Saturday morning
HANCOCK - A man was shot and killed by police in Hancock in western Massachusetts early Saturday morning.
Police were called to a house on Richmond Road for a domestic incident around 7:00 a.m..
According to police the man was armed and would not release the weapon, which caused the officer to shoot him.
The man has not been identified, and the DA is investigating the incident.
