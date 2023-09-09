Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot and killed by police in Hancock Saturday morning

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

HANCOCK - A man was shot and killed by police in Hancock in western Massachusetts early Saturday morning.

Police were called to a house on Richmond Road for a domestic incident around 7:00 a.m.. 

According to police the man was armed and would not release the weapon, which caused the officer to shoot him.

The man has not been identified, and the DA is investigating the incident. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 9, 2023 / 4:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.