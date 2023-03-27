Watch CBS News
Man shot by police in Manchester, New Hampshire

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man was shot by police in Manchester, New Hampshire late Sunday night. 

The shooting happened just before midnight on Maple Street. 

The man was hurt and taken to a local hospital where he is now stable and being treated for his injury. 

Police said there was no threat to the public and no officers were hurt in the incident. 

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office and the New Hampshire State Police are assisting the Manchester Police Department in the investigation.

Maple Street will be closed from Valley Street to Auburn Street for some time while police investigate. 

