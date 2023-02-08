Watch CBS News
Man punched woman who said 'excuse me' at Downtown Crossing, MBTA police say

BOSTON – MBTA Transit Police are looking for a man who they say punched a woman without provocation on Tuesday.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the concourse at the Downtown Crossing station.

According to police, the 62-year-old woman walked by the suspect and said "excuse me." He then punched her.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call (617) 222-1050.

