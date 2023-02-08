Man punched woman who said 'excuse me' at Downtown Crossing, MBTA police say

BOSTON – MBTA Transit Police are looking for a man who they say punched a woman without provocation on Tuesday.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the concourse at the Downtown Crossing station.

2/7 2PM this subject with a closed fist struck a 62 y/o woman w/out provocation or warning. #MBTA Downtown Xing concourse. The victim simply passed by & stated "excuse me". Recognize him ? Please contact us w/any info you have. 617-222-1050 or SeeSay app. Help us ID him !! TY pic.twitter.com/3WPKAVZwjx — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) February 8, 2023

According to police, the 62-year-old woman walked by the suspect and said "excuse me." He then punched her.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call (617) 222-1050.