Man punched woman who said 'excuse me' at Downtown Crossing, MBTA police say
BOSTON – MBTA Transit Police are looking for a man who they say punched a woman without provocation on Tuesday.
It happened around 2 p.m. in the concourse at the Downtown Crossing station.
According to police, the 62-year-old woman walked by the suspect and said "excuse me." He then punched her.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call (617) 222-1050.
