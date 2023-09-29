Watch CBS News
Man killed in multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH - A driver was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down two lanes of traffic during the Friday morning commute in Weymouth.

It happened just after 5 a.m. on the southbound side of Route 3 near Exit 38B. Three cars were involved in the crash.

A 40-year-old man, whose name has not been released, died at the hospital.

The cause of the crash is now under investigation.

