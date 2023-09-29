Man killed in multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Weymouth
WEYMOUTH - A driver was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down two lanes of traffic during the Friday morning commute in Weymouth.
It happened just after 5 a.m. on the southbound side of Route 3 near Exit 38B. Three cars were involved in the crash.
A 40-year-old man, whose name has not been released, died at the hospital.
The cause of the crash is now under investigation.
