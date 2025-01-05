Man shot and killed outside Boston convenience store, "It's pretty surprising"

Police investigating after man found shot to death in 7-Eleven parking lot in Boston

CHARLESTOWN - A man was found shot and killed in the parking lot of a Boston convenience store Saturday night.

Found in 7-Eleven parking lot

"I just heard a lot of gunshots go off," said Devonte Teixeira.

Boston Police said they responded to a call shortly after 10:30 p.m. of a man struck by a car on Main Street in Charlestown. When police arrived, they said they found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven.

"I heard a couple of shots go off and then I heard a couple of police cars come by this way through that way. It's very sad to know that somebody got shot right here," said Teixeira.

"It's pretty surprising, there's been some incidents in other areas in Charlestown but it didn't feel anywhere closer to where I live," said Sarah Morey, who lives down the street from where the shooting happened.

The victim died at the scene. He has since been identified as 46-year-old Joseph Donahue of Charlestown.

Family-friendly community

All day Sunday, police were busy patrolling the area and checking out surveillance cameras. Residents who spoke to WBZ-TV describe the section of Charlestown as very friendly and family-oriented.

"It's really cute, there's tons of children. So you see strollers around here all the time, so it's very frightening," said Morey.

"You hear these things but I've never seen it," said Brent Schwartz. "Very sad and these things tend to happen but this is a very nice community and it's crazy to hear about things like that."

The shooting remains under investigation. Police are asking for anyone with any information on the shooting to contact them.