Man hit, killed by car in Everett

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

EVERETT -- A man was hit and killed by a car in Everett early Saturday. Massachusetts State Police responded to Revere Beach Parkway around 1:40 a.m. 

The victim was rushed to CHA Everett Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

The driver, a 46-year-old Lynn man, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. 

No charges have been filed at this time. 

Police said the victim did not have identification on him and troopers are still working to identify him and notify next of kin.

First published on August 27, 2022 / 1:12 PM

