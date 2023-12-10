Man wanted for trying to get into house after following woman home in Watertown

WATERTOWN - Police are looking for a man who they said followed a woman early Sunday morning and then tried to get into the home where she's staying.

The woman, a student from Germany, was returning to the home on Laurel Street at around 3:45 a.m. when the man was spotted on security camera following her. Police said he hid behind a car in the driveway and then tried to open the home's front and back doors but was unable to get inside because both were locked.

The woman alerted the couple she's staying with and they called police.

Police said the man followed a woman home and then tried to get into her house. CBS Boston

"Well, we always thought Watertown was a safe place, we still think it is, but of course, you always think it's not happening to you," said homeowner Markus Arnold.

Arnold said the incident rattled his sense of security but said the police response has been great.

Police are looking for either a White or Hispanic man in his 30s wearing a black Reebok sweatshirt and with a tattoo on his left hand.