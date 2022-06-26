29-year-old man drowns at Long Pond in South Yarmouth

YARMOUTH - A 29-year-old man was pulled from Long Pond in South Yarmouth after he disappeared into the water on Saturday.

The victim was a resident at Yarmouth and was at the pond with his family, according to police. He was rescued by divers from the Yarmouth Fire Department and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are not releasing the victim's name and said they are still investigating the drowning.