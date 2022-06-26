29-year-old man drowns at Long Pond in South Yarmouth
YARMOUTH - A 29-year-old man was pulled from Long Pond in South Yarmouth after he disappeared into the water on Saturday.
Police identified the victim as Josimar Nunes of West Yarmouth. He was at the pond with his family.
He was rescued by divers from the Yarmouth Fire Department about 100 yards offshore and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
