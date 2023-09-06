Lawrence man dies at Hampton Beach after lifeguards were off duty

HAMPTON BEACH, NH - A 27-year-old man from Lawrence was killed by powerful rip currents at a New Hampshire beach, renewing the call from first responders to swim responsibly.

Beth Strieby is keeping her two daughters within an arm's reach. "We chose to stay by the lifeguard to be safe," said the beachgoer.

This after a 27-year-old Luis Colon-de-Lara of Lawrence was killed by rough surf at Hampton Beach, New Hampshire Tuesday night.

The frantic 911 calls came in just after 7:30 p.m. when lifeguards were done for the day. The sun was setting, but beachgoers could see two swimmers in distress in the distance. Bystanders rushed into the water to help.

"One man was found," said Hampton Beach Fire Chief Patrick Murphy. "Our lifeguards started doing CPR... the man was transported."

A lifeguard at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire. CBS Boston

Wandy Bethancourt-Adames, 28, washed ashore and survived, but bystanders and lifeguards had a tough time pulling his friend from the powerful rip currents.

Julianne Patrick was at the beach with her children when she began rendering first aid to the stranger. Colon-de-Lara died at the hospital.

"He had a lot of water in him. He did not move. I still can't get the image out of my head. It was traumatic," she said.

Chief Murphy said the department helped with 91 water rescues from Friday through Labor Day, which is an unusually high number.

They have enough lifeguards on duty, despite many leaving to return to school. The problem is many emergency calls come in after 4:45 p.m. when most lifeguards leave for the day.

"Come to Hampton Beach and enjoy your day, but we want you to do it safely and when lifeguards are on duty," the chief told WBZ-TV.

At least one mother is keeping that warning in mind. "We're definitely handholding today. Normally they can go play and splash a little bit but today we're handholding and not going past our ankles," said Strieby.

Lifeguards are reminding beachgoers that conditions can change in an instant, even in waist-deep water.

"If you come after, know your ability. If you don't know how to swim, don't go in," Chief Murphy said.

Hampton Beach lifeguards are on duty from 10:15 a.m.-4:45 p.m. through October 1, weather permitting.